Smashing Pumpkins need a new guitarist and literally everyone's invited to apply

By Stef Lach
published

Smashing Pumpkins issue social media announcement saying they're recruiting a new guitar player

Band photo of Smashing Pumpkins with added silhouette of unidentified person
(Image credit: Smashing Pumpkins/Madame ZuZu)

Smashing Pumpkins have announced in a social media post that they are on the lookout for a new guitarist to join the lineup.

And rather than reach out to industry contacts to fill the vacancy, the Pumpkins are inviting anyone to apply and giving fans the chance to make their mark.

In a statement posted to various social media channels, the band say: "The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com"

It comes after guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the band in October of 2023 after 16 years with the group. The band are currently a trio while they search for a fourth member to join frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha. They do not have a permanent bass player as part of the current lineup.

Whoever gets the gig will have a busy 2024 to prepare for. The Pumpkins have a run of UK and Ireland dates with Weezer this summer, before they hit the road across North America with Green Day.

A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

A photo posted by on

Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer UK tour dates 2024

Jun 07: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Jun 08: London The O2
Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jun 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Jun 13: Manchester Co-op Live
Jun 14: Cardiff Castle

Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins North American tour dates 2024

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park 
Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre 
Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 
Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field 
Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field 
Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark 
Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field 
Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !
Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park 
Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field   
Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium 
Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park 
Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 