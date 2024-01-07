Smashing Pumpkins need a new guitarist and literally everyone's invited to apply

Smashing Pumpkins have announced in a social media post that they are on the lookout for a new guitarist to join the lineup.
And rather than reach out to industry contacts to fill the vacancy, the Pumpkins are inviting anyone to apply and giving fans the chance to make their mark.
In a statement posted to various social media channels, the band say: "The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com"
It comes after guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the band in October of 2023 after 16 years with the group. The band are currently a trio while they search for a fourth member to join frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha. They do not have a permanent bass player as part of the current lineup.
Whoever gets the gig will have a busy 2024 to prepare for. The Pumpkins have a run of UK and Ireland dates with Weezer this summer, before they hit the road across North America with Green Day.
Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer UK tour dates 2024
Jun 07: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Jun 08: London The O2
Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jun 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Jun 13: Manchester Co-op Live
Jun 14: Cardiff Castle
Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins North American tour dates 2024
Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !
Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park
Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park