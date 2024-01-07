Smashing Pumpkins need a new guitarist and literally everyone's invited to apply

Smashing Pumpkins have announced in a social media post that they are on the lookout for a new guitarist to join the lineup.

And rather than reach out to industry contacts to fill the vacancy, the Pumpkins are inviting anyone to apply and giving fans the chance to make their mark.

In a statement posted to various social media channels, the band say: "The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com"

It comes after guitarist Jeff Schroeder left the band in October of 2023 after 16 years with the group. The band are currently a trio while they search for a fourth member to join frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha. They do not have a permanent bass player as part of the current lineup.

Whoever gets the gig will have a busy 2024 to prepare for. The Pumpkins have a run of UK and Ireland dates with Weezer this summer, before they hit the road across North America with Green Day.

Jun 07: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Jun 08: London The O2

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jun 13: Manchester Co-op Live

Jun 14: Cardiff Castle

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park