Corgan plans early demo raid

Billy Corgan is planning to dig deep into his archives to uncover some of the earliest Smashing Pumpkins demos for a forthcoming release.

And he’s ready for some of the material to show up his “inadequacies” as a young songwriter and recording artist.

Corgan reports: “My next planned release will be the start of a multi-volume collection of home demos from 1985 to 1990 – which, if those who work for me can be believed, has more than 800 titles to consider.

“These works are all over the place in terms of quality, as I was just a kid of 18 when I started making my own recordings. Not only do my influences show a little too hard in places, but so do my inadequacies as a sound engineer.

“To help avoid confusion over what would be on the records, short sound clips of every release will be made available.”

Two Pumpkins albums will appear before he details a release schedule for the old material. Corgan recently announced that the first, _Monuments To An Elegy _– which features Tommy Lee on drums – was fully tracked with only final mixing to be done. He described it as one of the easiest albums he’s ever made.