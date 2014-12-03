Small Faces film in the works

Late Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott is to be the subject of a film directed by Quadrophenia actor Phil Davis.

Davis and production company Very Nice Joe have launched a crowdfunding appeal for the short film, called Midnight Of My Life. It is due to be shot and released next year – the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation and 30th anniversary of Live Aid.

Davis says: “Steve Marriott was a brilliant songwriter, mean guitarist and had one of the all time great rock and roll voices. This little film is a fitting tribute to him and all the other talents who fell from grace but carried on playing because they loved it.”

Described as “a poignant study of talent, ageing and what success means”, Midnight of My Life is set in July 1985 during the Live Aid concert at Wembley.

Davis adds: “Steve Marriott is playing a gig in a dingy pub somewhere in London, while all the punters are watching the Live Aid concert on TV. Had things been different, he would have been there. If it was all about talent, he would have been there.

“He’s prickly, mouthy difficult – a little bitter. But when he picks up his guitar and plays, he really gives them a show.”

The crowdfunding appeal runs at crowdshed.com for 40 days and aims to raise £12,000.