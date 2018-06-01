Slipknot’s V-Man causes stir with cryptic Instagram post

Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella, aka V-Man, has posted a slightly altered design of the band’s logo on Instagram.

The cryptic post doesn’t have a caption, but thousands of Slipknot fans are getting excited as to what it could signify.

A new album announcement is unlikely anytime soon, after a picture of Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan was posted online in April with the caption, “ 2019.”

That came after Clown said at the end of last year that a studio return was still a year away, with frontman Taylor reporting in February that the early material he’d heard from his bandmates was sounding “awesome.”

Taylor later posted an image of him writing lyrics for what will be Slipknot’s sixth album and the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

Taylor is also currently on the road with Stone Sour, who have dates stretching throughout the remainder of the year, including appearances with Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours run of shows.

So what can V-Man’s post indicate? A tour, a one-off live show, a reissue? Watch this space.