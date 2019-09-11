Slipknot’s Jim Root wants to play We Are Not Your Kind in full live

Slipknot’s Jim Root says he’d love to perform their new album We Are Not Your Kind in full live in 2020.

The guitarist was speaking with radio station 93.3 WMMR Rocks! when he was asked if the band had any plans to mark their 25th anniversary next year.

He said: “Clown’s talking about… I don’t know if we’re going to play a record live. We did that with Iowa at Knotfest and it was cool.

“We have been talking about maybe trying to find some way to play the new album in its entirety, from top to bottom.

“I would like to do that – I think that would be something really cool. And do it in a really toned down, stripped down, no big stage set, club atmosphere type of thing.

“I’d love to do something like that and maybe webcast it.”

Slipknot recently wrapped up their North American Knotfest Roadshow, with their next appearance set to take place at Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival on September 27.

They’ll follow that with a set at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 11 before heading to Australia.

The band will then play Knotfest Mexico on November 30 and Knotfest Colombia on December 6 before returning to the UK and Europe in early 2020.