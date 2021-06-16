Slipknot's Jim Root says the band have a ‘couple’ of unreleased albums

It sounds like Slipknot, who are currently working on the follow up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, might have been busier than we first thought. In a conversation with Guitar Interactive Magazine, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has revealed there are in fact a ‘couple’ of albums' worth of material that remain unreleased.

When Root was told of the many ‘eager fans’ waiting to hear the new Slipknot album, the guitarist replied “Which one? There’s a couple”.

He explains: “There's Look Outside The Window [and] that's something that [Shawn] Clown [Crahan] and I were working on when we were doing [Slipknot's 2008 album] All Hope Is Gone.

"We've been talking about putting it out since that happened and I don't know what will ever come of that, I don't know what will ever happen with that”.

In a previous interview, Slipknot’s Clown discussed the possibility of releasing Look Outside Your Window, and noted that although it is mixed, mastered and “ready to go”, its release would need to be pulled off in a way that didn’t complicate the band’s current priorities. We wrote in depth about the Radiohead-inspired 'secret' album last year.

Elaborating on Slipknot’s other unreleased work, Root continues: “We also wrote a lot of material. When I’m home — I don’t have a wife or kids or anything like that — so I write music when I’m at home. There’s a lot of arrangements, there’s a lot of things that we didn’t have time to get to.

"There’s a lot of stuff that is still out there from when we did We Are Not Your Kind lingering around. Does that make a record? I don’t think so.

"It was really hard for us to pick the songs that ended up on this record. And it was really hard to slash some of the songs out and not put them on the record, so do those contribute to something that we could do in the future? Of course. If you’re a painter, you’re constantly painting.”

Whether we’ll hear Look Outside Your Window or any other secret Slipknot projects anytime soon is unclear, but what we do know is that the official next album, which Clown has recently described as “god’s music”, is looking at a late 2021 release. On top of that, there’s even new "gnarly" masks in the works, which according to frontman Corey Taylor are “gonna fucking scare kids”. Exciting stuff.

Listen to the full interview with Jim Root below: