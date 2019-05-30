Slipknot's Corey Taylor says he blew out his left testicle while singing

Slipknot will kick off their European tour next week when they take to the stage at Rockfest in Hyvinkaa in Finland.

And, as they prepare for a string of live shows that currently run through until November, frontman Corey Taylor has been rehearsing before the mammoth trek gets under way.

However, Taylor has checked in to say that he suffered a rather unfortunate accident while getting his voice in shape this week.

Taylor tweeted: “Working on my ‘87 Dokken high notes this morning. Fucked around and blew out the left testicle. Careful on re-entry, kids.”

The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags: #kissofdeath #pissinblood

Hopefully, he’s feeling better in time for next week's shows.

Slipknot will release their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

The band revealed their new masks when they launched their video for Unsainted earlier this month.

We’ve taken a closer look at the band's new masks and compared them with their 2014 creations.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth