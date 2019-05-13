Slipknot’s Corey Taylor checks in after undergoing surgery

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has undergone surgery on both of his knees.

The vocalist has been keeping fans in the loop over on his Instagram account, revealing the news from his hospital bed over the weekend.

He said: “Surgery in both knees today. Soon I’ll be worth Six Million Dollars! See you all soon!”

Taylor followed that with a short video, where he reported that the procedure went well, saying: “Just got out of surgery. Doctors said everything was great. Just cleaned up a bunch of stuff in there and I will be back on stage in no time.

“I’ll see everyone on Kimmel, I’ll see everyone on the 19th at Garden Grove and can’t wait.

“Thank you to everybody for their well wishes and we’ll see you soon.”

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman then posted a picture of his knees with the caption: “By Request. Surgery was swell, but here’s to hoping the swelling goes down. See you motherfuckers this weekend.”

As Taylor mentioned, he and his Slipknot bandmates will play on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Friday, where it’s expected they will reveal their new masks.

They’ll play live on the ABC show which will be broadcast at 11.35pm EST.

The Iowa heavyweights have a bunch of tour dates lined up for this summer and beyond – including sets at Download UK, Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock festival.

Here’s the ultimate timeline of Slipknot’s new studio album.

