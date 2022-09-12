Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root are planning to launch a new project

Corey Taylor has revealed exclusively to Metal Hammer that he and his Slipknot bandmate Jim Root are in talks to start a new project together.

As Slipknot prepare to release their much-anticipated seventh album, The End, So Far, scheduled to arrive on September 30, the livewire Taylor is, as ever, looking to the future... and that future, it seems, will feature a new collaboration with Root. This may come as something of a surprise to anyone who's kept an eye on both men's careers, given that Taylor kicked Root out of Stone Sour in 2014, but Taylor says that the pair have worked out past difficulties and are keen to work together once more.



"He and I are very different people," he tells Metal Hammer's Morat, "and we were both going through our own shit in life. We reconnected, and we're actually talking about doing some stuff on the side, outside of Slipknot and Stone Sour.

"It's cool to find your friend again," he continues, "and realise that you can find your way back to people that you care about. Honestly, I can't sit here and say that I wasn't responsible for some of the bad feelings. That can only come with self-reflection, and the fact that the things that were going on in my life rippled and affected other people. Once you own up to that, you can start to mend bridges by showing people that you are truly sorry."

Taylor also revealed that Slipknot's latest single Yen is a love song to his wife, Alicia Dove.



"Yen is actually slang for yearning," he explains. "It’s old school, but I liked the application, because the song is about that yearning you have for the person you’re actually with, which is a very distinct and different yearning from the yearning for the people that you don’t have. To me, that’s why this song is worth singing about; it’s about my wife, and she brings things out in me that I never knew existed.”

