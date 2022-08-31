Don't hold your breath waiting for a Stone Sour reunion any time soon

Corey Taylor has opened up about the current state of relations within Stone Sour, revealing that there's still a lot of unresolved beef and "drama" between its members. In light of these ongoing issues, the vocalist is adamant that "there's no Stone Sour in the future."

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the Slipknot frontman was asked to offer an update on Stone Sour's status as a band — following his announcement in 2020 that they were once again on hiatus — and confirmed "nothing's changed".

On whether he has plans to work with Stone Sour in the future, Taylor continues, "I don't know. The solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest.

"To me, I've done the time doing stuff in a — for lack of a better term — band situation. And the reason I stick with Slipknot is because that, to me, is the one that kind of started everything. But Stone Sour, there's still so much drama and issues [between the members].

"To me, it's just not something I desire to do. And songs in Stone Sour that I want to play are the ones that I wrote in the first place. So to me, I would rather go out with a group of dudes who I've known forever and have a great time playing these songs and have the audience enjoy it because they see a bunch of dudes up there enjoying it than try to force issues on an audience that nobody really wants to be a part of, let's put it that way."

Corey Taylor co-founded Stone Sour alongside drummer Joel Ekman in 1992, half a decade before joining Slipknot in 1997. When questioned as to whether he's comfortable with having a poor relationship with a band who he's worked with for a vast period of time, Taylor answers: "It's been a bitter pill to swallow, but I've also reached an age where I refuse to waste any time with people who I don't enjoy being with, let's put it that way. And that's saying more than I actually should be saying.

"When it comes to my bands, I know in the past I've been very open to talking about it," Taylor continues. "But I'm very reticent about talking about things that deal with people who I care about. And whether there are issues or not, I still care about them. So it's tough. I have to rein myself in 'cause I'm not gonna throw anybody under the bus because nine times out of 10 I could be the problem too.

"I just know that at this point in my life I have more reason to love the solo thing than I do to try and do something with Stone Sour" he adds.

"Now, am I saying that it'll never happen? No, because you never know. Something might come up and we could get an opportunity, and we could get an opportunity to do something for charity, and we all get together and we do something really, really cool. But my immediate plans right now — there's no Stone Sour in the future."

Stone Sour last released a full length album in 2017 with Hydrograd. Since then, Taylor has been working on his solo projects, when not fully immersed in Slipknot world.



The good news, of course, is that that band will be releasing their seventh studio album, The End So Far, on September 30 via Roadrunner.