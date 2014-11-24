Slipknot unveil Knotfest wrap-up

Last month Slipknot's Knotfest came to California for a weekend of flaming carnage, masked maggots and twatting beer kegs.

If you weren’t there you can check out our complete roundup including galleries, setlists and reviews but you can also watch the official wrap-up from the band themselves.

Featuring live footage from the men themselves plus Of Mice & Men, In The Moment, Butcher Babies and loads more from around the San Manuel Ampitheater (hint: lots of fire).

Slipknot are coming to the UK with brothers Korn in tow at the following dates:

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena Jan 20: Manchester Arena Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Tickets are on sale now via www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie priced £39.50 in the UK and €59.50 in Ireland.