Slipknot stream opening three album tracks

Slipknot have released three tracks from their upcoming album .5: The Gray Chapter.

The album, which tells of the turmoil in the band since the death of bassist Paul Gray, is released on October 20.

XIX and Sarcastrohpe can be heard below, while the track AOV is available via Slipknot’s website. Pre-ordering the .5: The Gray Chapter allows fans to download AOV immediately.

They’ll take to the road with Korn for a 10-date UK and Ireland tour in January.

Frontman Corey Taylor said: “We’re coming back for the people who started this for us. Prepare yourselves – Hell is coming.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 17 at 9am via Live Nation and Ticket Master priced £39.50 in the UK and €59.50 in Ireland.

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester ArenaJan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena