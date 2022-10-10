Someone has mashed up Slipknot's Duality with the Space Jam song and it...actually works? No, really

Every so often we here at Metal Hammer come across an internet mash-up of two completely unrelated, iconic (and often straight-up ridiculous) songs that somehow, against all odds, actually kinda works. And every so often, we feel compelled to share said mash-ups with you.

Today is one of those days, as courtesy of the excellent Crazy Ass Moments In Nu Metal History Twitter account, we've stumbled across a mash-up that has actually existed on YouTube for a couple of years now, but that had previously somehow avoided our detection. It features Slipknot's iconic Duality, taken from 2004's Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses, and the theme song from 90s cartoon/real life sports crossover blockbuster, Space Jam. Yes, the one where Bugs Bunny and his Looney Toons pals play basketball with Michael Jordan.

Incredibly, Slipknots, groove-heavy riffs and propulsive percussion actually provide the perfect underpinning for the beloved Quad City DJ's hip hop banger, which was released in 1996 as a part of the Space Jam soundtrack. That album would peak at number 2 on the US Billboard 100, going on to be certified as 6x platinum.

Listen to this unexpected moment of magic/madness (delete as appropriate) below.

Slipknot recently released their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, to critical acclaim, though not without a little controversy thanks to the band's somewhat mixed messaging on how the record turned out, and its experimental nature (which, to be fair, is nothing new for Slipknot, but The Internet is gonna Internet, after all).