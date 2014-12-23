Slipknot, Saxon and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be smoking a few Cubanos, drinking some whisky and talking about the year gone by…

So, expect vaguely recalled stories, anecdotes and tales of horror from 2014 as well as music from Saxon, Hawkwind, Behemoth, Opeth, Slipknot, Upon A Burning Body and Five Finger Death Punch.

And we’ll be talking about the ongoing news that North Korea’s been accused of sending its hackers on a mission to scupper plans for the release of Sony’s satirical film, The Interview. Which got us thinking…

What other films and franchises would you like to see them destroy?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.