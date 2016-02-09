Trending

Slipknot's Fehn guests on Phil Campbell solo album

Percussionist has recorded drums for tracks on Motorhead man's upcoming release

Slipknot’s Chris Fehn has recorded drum tracks for former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell’s upcoming solo album.

The percussionist posted a picture of himself and Campbell in the studio, along with the caption: “In the studio with Phil Campbell tonight. We’re recording some straight greasy shit for everyone.”

The as-yet-untitled album will also feature guest appearances from Judas Priest singer Rob Halford and Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whitfield Crane.

Campbell’s official Facebook page adds: “The first guest appearance on Phil’s solo album happened yesterday with Chris Fehn of Slipknot coming to the studio to record some mighty drums, followed by a late night jam session. Good times.”

This week it was confirmed that a permanent tribute to late Motorhead frontman Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister will be erected at his favourite bar, The Rainbow in Los Angeles.

