Slipknot's Fehn guests on Phil Campbell solo album

Slipknot’s Chris Fehn has recorded drum tracks for former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell’s upcoming solo album.

The percussionist posted a picture of himself and Campbell in the studio, along with the caption: “In the studio with Phil Campbell tonight. We’re recording some straight greasy shit for everyone.”

The as-yet-untitled album will also feature guest appearances from Judas Priest singer Rob Halford and Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whitfield Crane.

Campbell’s official Facebook page adds: “The first guest appearance on Phil’s solo album happened yesterday with Chris Fehn of Slipknot coming to the studio to record some mighty drums, followed by a late night jam session. Good times.”

This week it was confirmed that a permanent tribute to late Motorhead frontman Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister will be erected at his favourite bar, The Rainbow in Los Angeles.