Slipknot riff ranked best of year

The leading riff from Slipknot track The Negative One has been named the best of 2014 by readers of Total Guitar magazine.

The piece from comeback album .5: The Gray Chapter tops a poll ahead of work by Slash, Mastodon, Royal Blood, Steel Panther and others.

Total Guitar say: “The return of Iowa’s finest following the passing of founding member Paul Gray was always going to be a raw one. The Gray Chapter certainly lived up to that. It’s absolutely encapsulated in The Negative One’s riff onslaught – it’s Slipknot at their thrilling best.”

The track is also nominated for 2015’s Best Metal Grammy, with the winner to be named in February – while the album was voted release of the year by Metal Hammer readers.

Total Guitar readers’ best riffs of 2014