On Tuesday Slipknot's online silence ceased and they posted a creepy 16 second teaser to confuse the hell out of everyone. Now they've gone and released something new to whet our appetites about the upcoming album.

Head over to the official Slipknot website to check it out. We have no idea what’s going on.

They posted the quote “The Prescient/The Nascent/The Quotient” on their Facebook page.

There’s no word on when the album is released.