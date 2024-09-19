(Image credit: Future)

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is a 25th anniversary celebration of Slipknot’s classic self-titled debut album.

Inside, we speak to founder and percussionist Clown and guitarist Jim Root about the seismic effect the album had on the band and the wider metal scene.

In the interview, Clown exclusively reveals that he’s overseeing an upcoming reissue of the album – and it sounds like it’s going to be packed with the stuff of Maggots’ fever dreams.

“I’m fully involved with putting together a reissue package, because I’m the band caretaker,” Clown tells Metal Hammer. “I’m the one that held everything over the years: all the DAT tapes from the [sound]board from all our first shows, all the videotapes from studio sessions at SR Audio and Indigo Ranch, different test mixes that we gave to other people that we said ‘No’ to at that time and that were never released, but are amazing.

“They would never have been listened to 25 years ago, but now that the golden egg has been laid, and everyone knows it, you’re not going to listen to another mix and go, ‘This is better’, you’re just gonna go, ‘Wow, this is Slipknot like this, 25 years ago.’”

While there’s no fixed release date at the time of writing, Clown is clearly vibed about the prospect of giving such a life-changing album the ‘expanded edition’ treatment.

“There’s new artwork, new photos from the time, there’s so much music that’s so punk rock from board tapes, there’s video documents, there’s a lot – audio, visuals, everything,” he enthuses. “It’s the best of all things Slipknot.”

You can read the full interview in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, which comes with an official 25th anniversary patch and an official silver logo charm and is onsale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

