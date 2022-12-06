Slipknot announce details of Knotfest 2023 show in Italy

Slipknot have added another date to their upcoming European run next summer.

The band will bring their Knotfest to Bologna’s Arena Parco Nord, Italy on June 25, 2003.

Joining the band at their inaugural Italian festival will be Architects, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Nothing More, and Destrage. More bands will be announced in the coming months.

Fans who attend the Knotfest event will have the opportunity to check out the Slipknot museum, described as “an immersive exhibit from throughout Slipknot’s history complete with instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, and personal never-before-seen items.”

Tickets for Knotfest Italy will be available from Wednesday, December 7. For more information, visit knotfest.com/italy (opens in new tab).

If you intend on attending the Bologna show, it's worth noting that the Italian word for maggots is vermi. You're going to hear it a lot.

The band’s latest album, The End, So Far, is out now via Roadrunner.

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 08: Hradec Rock For People, Czechia

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Bologna Arena Parco Nord, Italy

Jun 27: Nîmes Arena of Nîmes, France

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

(Image credit: Slipknot)