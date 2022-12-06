Slipknot announce details of Knotfest 2023 show in Italy

Architects, Amon Amarth and I Prevail will join the Iowa metallers in Bologna

Slipknot have added another date to their upcoming European run next summer.

The band will bring their Knotfest to Bologna’s Arena Parco Nord, Italy on June 25, 2003. 

Joining the band at their inaugural Italian festival will be ArchitectsAmon Amarth, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Nothing More, and Destrage. More bands will be announced in the coming months. 

Fans who attend the Knotfest event will have the opportunity to check out the Slipknot museum, described as “an immersive exhibit from throughout Slipknot’s history complete with instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, and personal never-before-seen items.”

Tickets for Knotfest Italy will be available from Wednesday, December 7. For more information, visit knotfest.com/italy (opens in new tab)

If you intend on attending the Bologna show, it's worth noting that the Italian word for maggots is vermi. You're going to hear it a lot.

The band’s latest album, The End, So Far, is out now via Roadrunner.

Slipknot European tour dates 2023

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 08: Hradec Rock For People, Czechia
Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 16: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jun 21: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 25: Bologna Arena Parco Nord, Italy
Jun 27: Nîmes Arena of Nîmes, France
Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

