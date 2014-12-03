Sleater-Kinney: No plans beyond album & tour

Reformed punk rockers Sleater-Kinney say they have no plans beyond their upcoming comeback album and tour.

The all-girl three-piece of Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker announced in October that they will release No Cities To Love via Sub Pop on January 20 – their eighth album and first since 2005’s The Woods.

But beyond that – and the accompanying world tour – there is nothing concrete about the band’s future.

In an ‘ask me anything’ interview hosted by Reddit (and transcribed by Spin), Weiss says: “We are definitely living in the moment and enjoying being together making music again. We all have other projects as well and realise our time in the band is valuable.

“Not taking SK for granted, and making this album as good as possible, works for us this time around. So no plans for the distant future – we’ll make the next few months as amazing as they can possibly be.”

On their decision to end their eight-year hiatus, Weiss adds: “It felt like we still had a story to tell. We felt compelled to explore how to tell that story.”

After the AMA session, the band made the track Surface Envy from the upcoming album available to stream.

Mar 23: London Roundhouse

Mar 24: Manchester Albert Hall

Mar 25: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 26: Dublin Vicar Street