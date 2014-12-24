Slayer, Van Halen and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Let tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show ease the pressure of Christmas barreling towards us like an escaped bear in a Santa hat on a steep hill.

Tune in for loads of killer music from Van Halen, Slayer, Rose Tattoo, Korn, Rage Against the Machine, Limp Bizkit and ZZ Top.

Plus we’ll be talking about the baffling news that a species of deep sea snail was recently named after the Clash’s Joe Strummer. Which got us thinking…

What other figures in our musical world deserve to be immortalised, and what animals?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.