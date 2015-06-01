Slayer's King tells kids to 'do what you want'

Slayer’s Kerry King says his one piece of advice for the youth of today is to just “do what you want.”

The guitarist believes that attitude worked out just fine for Slayer and he thinks it’s the best policy for youngsters trying to work out what they want to be.

He tells Loud Ones: “Obviously, do what you want because you know more than anybody what you want to do. That’s what we tried to do. We definitely turned heads and pissed of a lot of people. And here we are 30 years later playing to Converse parties so I guess we did some shit right.”

Discussing some of the most memorable Slayer gigs down the years, King adds that playing in Jackass star Bam Margera’s back yard was something he will never forget.

He adds: “The Bam show was really cool. We kind of went out there, I think it was right after God Hates Us All. I’ve played worse stages than that and it was in his back yard. It sounded great. I’m sure he pissed off some of his neighbours and the fans loved it.”

King was asked why he thinks so many skateboarders are big Slayer fans, and he says the answer is simply down to the extreme nature of the sport and their music. “What everyone in that sport does is extreme and what we do is extreme,” he says. “If you’re doing something extreme you wanna listen to something extreme.”

Slayer – who release 11th album Repentless on September 11 – hit the road on a joint tour with Anthrax this year and today they announced seven UK dates as part of the jaunt.

SLAYER, ANTHRAX 2015 UK TOUR

Nov 21: Newport Centre

Nov 22: Plymouth Pavillion

Nov 24: Manchester Apollo

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 28: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 30: London O2 Academy Brixton