Kerry King ready for future farewell

Slayer guitarist Kerry King is prepared to stage a farewell tour at some point in the future.

And he hopes he’ll have the sense to retire before the thrash icons can no longer deliver on stage.

In the meantime he wants the band to keep going as long as possible – perhaps even following Motorhead’s lead of continuing as long as they’re capable of playing live.

King tells P6 Beat: “I’m cool with either one. But there’s a physicality in what we do that’s never been Motorhead.

“When you see them, they play their instruments and they’re awesome. That’s what you’ve gotten from day one. Ours has been more of an event – there’s stuff going on.”

Frontman Tom Araya had neck surgery in 2010 and had to give up his trademark headbanging. But King says: “We’ve picked up the slack. Me and Gary Holt put on a show. Paul Bostaph puts on a show.

“Tom has actually gotten better at singing and playing bass since he’s not throwing his head every which direction.

“So I think, at a time if we couldn’t put on a show, I hope I’m smart enough to say, ‘Let’s do a farewell tour right now and chop it.’

“Don’t give anybody that view of seeing you in a way that you shouldn’t be seen.”

Slayer released 11th album Repentless earlier this year – their first without late co-founder Jeff Hanneman. They continue their current world tour with a run of North American dates in February and March.