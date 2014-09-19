Lombardo: Slayer to go on after all originals are gone

Fired Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo claims the band’s manager will keep the band going as a franchise long after all original members are gone.

He was replaced by Paul Bostaph last year, then the death of Jeff Hanneman three months later meant that only Tom Araya and Kerry King remain from the original lineup, with Exodus guitarist Gary Holt thought to be a permanent fixture.

Lombardo had accused Slayer’s backroom staff of paying the members $400,000 in 2011 – while receipts showed their work had earned more than $4.4 million.

Now he Lokaos Rock Show: “I don’t know anything about the new members except Gary. I don’t know the other guy. After the two members are gone, the manager’s probably going to use other members of the band – other musicians to continue the name.”

But he adds: “I really have no comment to that, although I’ve commented enough right now.”

The drummer recently said that the last he’d heard his former colleagues was a text telling him of Hanneman’s death. He’s working with his own band Philm, who released second album Fire From The Evening Sun this week. Slayer continue work on their 15th studio record – and guitarist King last month admitted he knew some fans expected it to be a failure.