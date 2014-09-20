Slayer car to be unveiled

Slayer have inspired the creation of a sports car described as a “multimedia machine.”

The special edition is under production by US manufacture Scion, a division of Toyota that aims for a younger, free-thinking audience.

Their Scion x Slayer Mobile Amp tC will be shown off at the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association show in Las Vegas in November. It will later appear at public events.

Bosses say: “Slayer has a look, sound and approach all its own. The band’s aggressive style carries into the tC sports coupe’s exterior look and band-inspired details. Inside, the vehicle has been transformed into a multimedia machine with amps, towers of speakers, a custom mixer and a 32-inch monitor for media playback.”

Guitarist Kerry King says: “Our fans are going to be excited when we reveal what a metal-inspired Scion tC looks like. Working with Scion has given us another way to reach new audiences and inspire them to keep going down their own paths.”

The band are currently recording their 15th studio album, which will be their first without late guitarist Jeff Hanneman. Fired drummer Dave Lombardo this week claimed Slayer’s management planned to keep them going as a franchise after all the original members were gone.