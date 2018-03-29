Slayer announce Repentless 6,66 box set

Slayer have announced that they’ll release a collectors’ edition box set of their latest studio album Repentless.

The package will feature all the songs from the record across six EPs and pressed on unique 6.66-inch vinyl.

It will launch on June 6 via Nuclear Blast and will be available in black, red and gold vinyl versions.

In January, Slayer announced that they would head out on the road one final time.

They’ve announced shows across North America, where they’ll be joined by Anthrax, Lamb Of God and Testament, with Napalm Death also taking part on the second leg of dates.

Find a full list of Slayer’s confirmed tour dates below, along with the 6.66 box set cover and pack shots.

Slayer 2018 North American tour - first leg

May 10: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 11: Irvince FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

May 13: Sacramento Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, CA

May 16: Vancouver PNE forum, BC

May 17: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

May 19: Calgary Big Four, AL

May 20: Edmonton Shaw Centre, AB

May 22: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

May 24: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 25: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 27: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

May 30: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Jun 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 02: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jun 04: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jun 06: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 07: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 09: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 12: Virginia Beach VUHL Amphitheatre, VA

Jun 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 15: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 17: Houston Smart Financial Center, TX

Jun 19: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Slayer 2018 North American tour - second leg

Jul 26: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion,NH

Jul 27: Bangor Impact Festival Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 29: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Scranton Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 01: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Aug 03: Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 04: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 06: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 07: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 09: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Aug 12: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 13: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 15: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Aug 16: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 18: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 19: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 21: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Aug 23: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Aug 26: San Jose SAP Center, CA