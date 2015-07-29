Slaves (US) fans clear band’s debt

Fans of Slaves (US) have stepped in to clear the band’s debt after the group were voted off the Vans Warped Tour.

And as a result, Jonny Craig and co say the dismissal was one of the best things that’s ever happened to them.

The Californian outfit were left $29,000 out of pocket after losing their slot at the US event, adding to their woes after guitarist Alex Lyman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack last month.

Slaves say: “We were so sure that this band was over and we leaked a song on the CD that meant a lot to us. We put all our merch up to cover what we could of our debt and bow out.

“Little did we know that less than 48 hours later we – or better yet, our fans – would generate enough money to pull us completely out of debt.”

They continue: “Getting voted off Vans Warped Tour is the best thing to ever happen. It was more of a reminder than a punishment.”

The attack in June left him Lyman with a four-inch puncture and slashes to his arms and throat, while bandmate Hampton McKnab suffered a broken hand trying to protect Lyman. Musical Chairs singer Blake Abbey was also injured and was treated for a 12-inch wound to his arm.

Timothy Brownell handed himself into Sacramento police shortly after the incident and faces a hate crime charge.

Slaves (US) will release latest album Routine Breathing on August 21 via Artery Recordings. They’ve released a video for the track Burning Our Morals Away. View it below.