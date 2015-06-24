Slaves (US) attack classed as hate crime

The man arrested for stabbing Slaves (US) guitarist Alex Lyman is now facing a hate crime charge.

KCRA report that Timothy Brownell handed himself into police after stabbing Lyman earlier this week in an unprovoked attack, which left the musician with a 4-inch puncture and slashes to his arms and throat.

Brownell was then arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, which also left Lyman’s bandmate Hampton McKnab with a broken hand and Musical Chairs singer Blake Abbey with a 12-inch wound to his arm.

Brownell was released on bail but after investigating online reports in which Lyman claimed he was called a “faggot in skinny jeans,” police in Sacramento, California are now looking to charge him with a hate crime.

Officer Justin Brown says: “We took a look at the social media postings and we understand allegations of that nature. We take it very seriously.”

Lyman will resume his live duties with the band next month which includes a run on the US Vans Warped Tour from July 14 – but McKnab will sit out as he waits for his hand to heal.

Jul 09: Wichita Rock Island Live, KS

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Darien Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA