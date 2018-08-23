Slash plans frights aplenty at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights

Slash has once again teamed up with Universal Studios as they plan their Halloween Horror Nights programme.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist collaborated with the US film giant to create an original score for a special-effects heavy maze back in 2014 – and he’ll do the same at this year’s event, which runs from September 14 - November 3 in Hollywood.

The maze will feature iconic horror film icons including Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster and The Mummy, with Slash reporting that he was delighted to hook up with Universal again to provide what is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Slash says: “As a fan of horror movies and of Halloween Horror Nights, I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce what might be interpreted as a soundtrack for the maze.

“I wanted to compose a score for the legions of infamous characters featured in the maze to elicit a greater sense of terror for the guests. In the end, the goal is to ultimately make the guests feel as if they are playing an integral role in a classic monster movie.”

Creative director John Murdy adds: “This is the second time we've had the great fortune to collaborate with Slash on a Halloween Horror Nights maze and it is a distinct honour to bring his expertise to the event where guests can enjoy a truly exclusive opportunity.”

Tickets for the programme of events, which also features frights inspired by shows and films such as Stranger Things, Poltergeist, Trick ‘R Treat and Halloween 4, are available from the official website.

Last week, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released their new single Mind Your Manners – taken from the album Living The Dream which is due out on September 21.

Slash is also the cover star of the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

In an exclusive interview, the GNR icon talks about healing wounds with Axl Rose, being a dad, the last days of Lemmy, why #metoo is much needed, writing new songs for Guns N’ Roses and much more.