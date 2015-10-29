Slash, Lemmy, Satch star in Marshall doc

A host of artists have been confirmed for the upcoming documentary about the life of amplifier pioneer Jim Marshall.

The film entitled Father Of Loud is expected to be released in 2016 and will feature contributions from Slash, Lemmy, Kerry King, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde, Lzzy Hale, Billy Gibbons, Joel O’Keeffe, Adrian Vandenberg, Joanne Shaw Taylor, James Lynch and Joe Bonamassa.

Marshall, who died in 2012 aged 88, opened a drum shop in London in 1960 but decided to branch out at the request of musicians who visited his store.

He said: “All the drummers used to bring their groups in with them, which is how I got to meet guitarists like Pete Townsend and Ritchie Blackmore.

“They kept pestering me to stock guitars and amps so I decided to give it a go.”

His first prototype arrived in 1962 and the Marshall name grew into one of the most recognisable brands used by rock bands across the world.

A Spotify playlist has been launched featuring tracks by the artists featured in the documentary, while a trailer has also been released. View it below.