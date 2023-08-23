Are Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith making new albums? Alice Cooper seems to think so

Alice Cooper has hinted that Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith are working on new albums.

During a recent interview with Heavy, the shock rocker discussed how veteran rock acts, such as himself, now write new music purely for the fans, rather than for financial gain.

When asked whether he finds it easier or harder to create new material at this stage of his career, Cooper answers (as transcribed by Ultimate Guitar): "Well, I'm always going to do classic Alice albums. Which is a thematic album, that tells one big story, but every song tells a story of its own. And you put them all together and they tell the big story.

Emphasising that he never writes to meet commercial expectations, he continues: "I've done that since the very beginning. I don't think I'll ever write just for, like, here's a single for Spotify, here's the single for this... I just can't do that."

Cooper, who is scheduled to release his new album Road on August 25, goes on to state that Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses take a similar approach, hinting that the two rock giants could also be releasing new albums imminently.

"It's the same thing with Aerosmith, same thing with Guns N' Roses, these bands, they make albums because there's fans out there that want to hear new music," Cooper says. "At this point, we're not doing it for the money. We made a lot of money back in the '70s, '80s and '90s, so now you're making an album for your fans."

Aerosmith's most recent studio album, Music from Another Dimension!, emerged in 2012, while the most recent Guns N' Roses' album, Chinese Democracy, was released back in 2008. However, over the last few years, Axl Rose's band have shared a handful of new singles, including Perhaps, Hard Skool and Absurd, and Slash and Duff McKagan have previously suggested that more new music is a possibility.

Elsewhere in his Heavy interview, Cooper suggests that, aged 75, he's currently "at the top" of his game, and feels that releasing new music, rather than simply relying on his back catalogue classics for live shows, makes perfect sense.

"I heard them ask the same thing of Bob Dylan," he says. "And Bob Dylan says, 'I write songs, I record songs, and I play songs for the audience. That's what I do.' He does 200 shows a year, Bob Dylan.

"I thought about that and I said, That's exactly what I do. I said, I can't think of anything I would rather do than that. People say, 'Well, why don't you retire?' And I go, Why? I'm at the top of my game right now."

Watch the entire interview below: