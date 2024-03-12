Mere days after confirming the release of his upcoming blues album Orgy Of The Damned, Guns N' Roses legend Slash has announced that he's taking the show on the road.

Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival (we're reliably informed that it stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance) will take an all-star lineup across North America this summer, kicking off on July 5 at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT, and wrapping up at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, on August 17.

Joining Slash aboard the blues train will be a supporting cast that includes Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. Full dates below.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock‘n’roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” says Slash. “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world.

"So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time."

Charities to benefit from ticket sales include The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 10am local time. For pre-sale information, sign up at www.serpentfestival.com.

Slash's Orgy Of The Damned album, which is released on May 16, features contributions from Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Robinson, Demi Lovato and Dorothy. The band is completed by bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Slash: S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour 2024

Jul 05: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT*

Jul 06: Airway Heights Northern Quest Amphitheater, WA*

Jul 08: Redmond Marymoor Park, WA*

Jul 10: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR*

Jul 12: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino, CA*

Jul 13: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA*

Jul 14: Tucson Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater, AZ*

Jul 17: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO**

Jul 19: La Vista The Astro Amphitheater, NE#

Jul 21: Terre Haute The Mill, IN#

Jul 22: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, OH#

Jul 24: Interlochen Interlochen Center for the Arts, MI#

Jul 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH$

Jul 27: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON, Canada$

Jul 28: Toronto Budweiser Stage , ON, Canada$

Jul 30: Lewiston Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater, NY$

Aug 01: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA$

Aug 04: New York Pier 17, NY$

Aug 05: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA+

Aug 07: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC+

Aug 08: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA^

Aug 10: Clearwater The Sound at Coachman Park, FL^

Aug 11: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL+

Aug 13: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL+

Aug 14: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN+

Aug 16: Bentonville The Momentary, AR^^

Aug 17: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX^

* with Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** with Keb' Mo', Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# with Keb' Mo', ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ with Keb' Mo', ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% with ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ with ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ with Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph