Slam Dunk festival adds final 4 bands to 2018 bill

Slam Dunk festival organisers have revealed the names of the final four bands who will play at this year’s event.

The UK festival will take place in Leeds, Hatfield Park and Birmingham in May, with headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World joined by artists including Pvris, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Twin Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs, Thursday, Creeper and The Devil Wears Prada, who were all previously confirmed.

Now organisers have revealed that Lower Than Atlantis, Say Anything, Homesafe and Me Vs Hero will also play at this year’s festival.

Mike Duce from Lower Than Atlantis says: “Slam Dunk is one of my favourite festivals in the world! The crowds are always up for a laugh and I feel like almost every band’s sets feel like a headline set.

“It’ll also be really nice for us to see all our mates that are in other bands. Social media content for days, a banging rock’n’roll show and then we make the big party!”

In addition, the final stage splits have been revealed and can be seen below in the lineup poster. Tickets are available from the Slam Dunk website.

Slam Dunk Festival 2018

Slam Dunk Festival North: Saturday, May 26 - Leeds City Centre

Slam Dunk Festival South: Sunday, May 27 - Hatfield Park

Slam Dunk Festival Midlands - Bank Holiday Monday, May 28 - Birmingham NEC