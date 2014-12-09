Slam Dunk gets bigger for year 10

The tenth annual Slam Dunk festival weekend will be its biggest-ever, organisers have announced.

The 2015 edition takes place on May 2 in Leeds, May 24 in Hatfield and May 25 in Wolverhampton, using multiple venues in each city.

The Leeds event has been relocated to the Millennium Square with on-street stages, the O2 Academy and Leeds Beckett University, offering more tickets than in the past. Capacity has also been expanded at Hatfield’s Forum and the University Of Herts Hatfield Campus, and at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall, Civic Hall and the city centre.

Boss Ben Ray says: “2015 is our tenth year so it’s important we do something extra-special. I can honestly say it will be the biggest and best Slam Dunk ever!”

The lineup will be revealed after Christmas, when general tickets go on sale. Earlybird tickets will be available from 10am on December 12 (Friday), with a pre-sale tomorrow (Wednesday). Find out more.