Slam Dunk 2020 adds While She Sleeps, Code Orange and more

Slam Dunk organisers have revealed further artists who will play at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place in Leeds on May 23 and in Hatfield the following day, with Sum 41 previously confirmed as co-headliners along with Don Broco, while Billy Talent, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Refused, Dance Gavin Dance and more will also play.

It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by While She Sleeps who will headline the Jägermeister stage on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Guitarist Mat Welsh says: “Slam Dunk is one of the best festivals and we always have a great time there, both playing and just experiencing the event. We’re very excited to be playing this year for 2020. Incredible lineup, incredible bands. We’re so stoked to be returning.”

Code Orange have also been confirmed, with drummer Jami Morgan saying: "We're looking forward to playing Slam Dunk Fest because it's different for us, and it's a new audience that we haven't been super exposed to. I think that we will definitely stand out on the line up, so it should be fun!"

Also announced today are This Wild Life, Doll Skin, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!, Splurge, A, Popes Of Chillitown, while the Punk In Drublic stage is completed by Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and The Suicide Machines.

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2020 are on sale now while the full lineup poster can be seen below.