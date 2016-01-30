Skindred's Benji slashed in knife attack

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe has his face slashed in a knife attack in his hometown of Newport, Wales.

The singer posted a picture of his injuries on his Facebook page, along with the caption: “Went to Iffy’s party and ended getting slashed in the face and throat on the way home.”

The photo – posted this morning – shows a large number of stitches and Webbe’s face is also marked with other injuries from the assault.

Webbe underwent surgery last year for an unspecified illness.

Skindred released latest album Volume last October via Napalm Records and they are lined up to play at this year’s Download festival.

They’re also scheduled to perform at Studio Coast in Koto, Japan, on Valentine’s day.