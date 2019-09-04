Skindred announce one-off show to be recorded for a future live album

Skindred have announced that they’ll play a one-off show at London’s Roundhouse on November 21, 2020, which will be recorded for a future live album.

It’ll be their first-ever live release, with drummer Arya Goggin saying the band are “stoked” to be playing at the iconic London venue.

Goggin says: “It has been on my personal bucket list for a while, so recording it as a live album makes it all the better for us to bring our ‘A’ game and put on an amazing show.

“Skindred are all about supporting the live industry and helping to keep historical music venues open, so playing in rooms like the Roundhouse only endorses our want to support these fantastic rooms rather than see them turned into car parks.”

Skindred’s manager Seven Webster from 7pm Management adds: “The band have always wanted to record a live album and for us it was just a matter of finding somewhere extremely unique to record it.

“The Roundhouse, aside from being a landmark venue, has had some incredible rock bands play there over the years from the likes of The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, The Ramones and Motorhead, so where else were we going to do it?”

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday (September 6) from 10am GMT.

Skindred will head back out on the road later this year in support of their latest studio album Big Tings, which was released in 2018.