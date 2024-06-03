Skid Row may not carry on with Lzzy Hale on vocals: “A few guys have piqued our interest,” says bassist

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has suggested that the veteran glam metal band will move on without Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on vocals.

Hale recently fronted Skid Row for four US concerts, following the exit of singer Erik Grönwall for health reasons.

Talking to Detroit’s WRIF radio station, Bolan has said the band have been examining other options for a full-time lead singer now that Hale’s scheduled shows are done.

“We have [been talking to singers about permanently replacing Grönwall, but] no one, really, with a name,” Bolan said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

“But, yeah, we’ve been talking to a few guys that piqued our interest, for sure. But right now we’re just concentrating on these shows with Lzzy and having fun with it.”

Bolan also confirmed that Skid Row have been writing material for their next album, the follow-up to 2022’s The Gang’s All Here.

“We’ve been writing,” he said.

“I’ve been writing a lot when I can. I’ve been writing in between moving from Nashville back to New Jersey and all that kind of stuff. But, yeah, I always write.

“Whenever I could hear something in the supermarket, then I just kind of check out real quick and drive home as fast as I can and fire up the Pro Tools [to get the ideas down].”

Hale was announced as Skid Row’s temporary singer in March, a position that she called “a privilege”.

The Halestorm leader commented the following week that she will “most likely” lead the glam act for more shows than the four that had been announced, but was uncertain as to whether she could join the outfit full-time.

“As far as me being the permanent member of Skid Row, we’re gonna all have to find a plateau in our schedules to do that,” she said.

“But you never know,” Hale continued, before teasing: “Sounds like a pretty good gig for me, if I ever get to that point.”

Skid Row’s lack of a full-time signer attracted the attention of former vocalist Sebastian Bach, who told Metal Hammer he’d be keen to reunite with the band.

However, guitarist Dave “The Snake” Sabo shot down the idea of Bach returning, saying: “Well, the answer has been the same for – I don’t know – 20,000 years now. It’s not gonna happen.”

Halestorm surprise-released a new live album, Live At Wembley, on May 17.