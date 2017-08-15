Skid Row close the door on Sebastian Bach reunion

Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill has ruled out a reunion with former frontman Sebastian Bach.

The singer acrimoniously split with band in 1996 and has been critical of them since, saying at one point that they were “allergic to cash” claiming Rachel Bolan and co turned down $500,000 for two reunion shows.

However, Bach attempted to make peace with the band last year and also reported that talks about a reunion were taking place behind the scenes.

But Hill is adamant that won’t happen and has explained the reasons why.

He tells Another FN Podcast (via Loudwire): “That door is closed. There was talk about it, the two camps went back and forth, and it was not to happen, so that door in now shut.”

When Hill is pressed if that means forever, he responds: “Yeah, I believe so. Our singer, ZP Theart, he’s a brother. He’s a great singer, he’s a great frontman, he’s a guy I look forward to seeing and a guy I look forward to hanging out with.

“We trust him with the band that we’ve been in all this time – and that is precious to us.”

Hill continues: “We appreciate fans – we’re probably the most fan-friendly band you’ll ever meet. We’ll go out in the cold, we’ll hang out with them, but what we won’t do is put ourselves in a volatile situation and be unhappy and destroy what we have now.”

Despite ruling out a reunion with Bach, Hill praises the singer and urges fans to see the him perform live if they get the chance.

Hill says: “He’s not a rock star, he’s a superstar – he’s great. He’ll cut his own throat to do a good show. He puts it all out there. He’s a great singer and a great frontman – one of the all-time greats, but we’re not working together.

“Everybody’s like, ‘We’re on Skid Row’s side,’ or ‘We’re on Sebastian’s side.’ No, you’ve got to be on the side of rock’n’roll and when Sebastian plays in your town, go see him, because he’s great. When Skid Row plays, go see them, cause we’ll blow your ass away.”

Skid Row will head back out on tour later this month, with dates planned across the US. They’ll return to the UK in March next year for two shows with Night Ranger at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

