Skeletonwitch drop creepy clip

Skeletonwitch have released a video for their track Unending, Everliving.

The song is taken from the band’s 2013 album Serpents Unleashed and the video was created with the help of Cleveland-based Turnstyle Films.

Guitarist Nate Garnette – who got to spray singer Chance Garnette with cold water during the shoot – says: “This video was a hell of a lot of fun to shoot and is saturated with fake blood as well as torture.

“My favourite part was getting to hose off a bloody-ass Chance with freezing cold water. I normally would have got beaten up for that, so it was a nice treat.”

Skeletonwitch have also released a limited-edition Unending, Everliving 7-inch single, limited to just 300 copies.