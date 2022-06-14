Simple Minds launch new album Direction Of The Heart with vision Thing single

Scottish arena rockers Simple Minds have announced a new album. Direction Of The Heart, the follow-up to 2018's Walk Between Worlds, will be released on October 21 and is available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).
The band have also released a new single, Vision Thing. With music written by guitarist Charlie Burchill and lyrics from band frontman Jim Kerr, the song pays tribute to Kerr’s father, who passed away in 2019.
Other tracks on the album include Human Traffic, which includes a guest appearance from Sparks singer Russell Mael, and a cover of The Walls Came Down, originally the 1983 debut single from Californian new wave band The Call.
"How to make a feel-good ‘electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times?" asks Kerr. "Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?”
The album was recorded at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, with production assistance from Andy Wright, who has previously worked with the likes of Jeff Beck and Echo & The Bunnymen, and Gavin Goldberg (Bill Wyman, Imelda May).
It has also been announced that Simple Minds will be headlining the first night of Radio 2’s 30,000-capacity Live In Leeds concert on September 17. The show is an addition to the band's current European tour, which climaxes with a pair of shows at Edinburgh's Princess Street Gardens in August. The second show will feature a full performance of the bands classic 1982 New Gold Dream album, with proceeds donated to children's charity UNICEF. Full dates below.
Simple Minds: Direction Of The Heart tracklist
1. Vision Thing
2. First You Jump
3. Human Traffic
4. Who Killed Truth?
5. Solstice Kiss
6. Act Of Love
7. Natural
8. Planet Zero
9. The Walls Came Down
Deluxe Edition only
1. Direction Of The Heart (Taormina 2022)
2. Wondertimes
Simple Minds European Tour 2022
Jun 14: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany
Jun 18: Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, UK
Jun 19: Groningen Stadspark Live, Netherlands
Jun 22: Madrid Espacio Delicias, Spain
Jun 23: Recinto Ferial de Albacete, Spain
Jun 26: Tilloloy Retro C Trop Fest, France
Jun 27: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 28: Lausanne Salle Metropole, Switzerland
Jun 30: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia
Jul 01: Munich Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany
Jul 02: Belfort Eurockeenes, France
Jul 03: Avoine Zone Groove, France
Jul 07: Argeles Sur Mer Les Deferlantes, France
Jul 08: Aix Les Bains Musilac, France
Jul 09: Cognac Festival Blues Passions, France
Jul 12: Teatro Antico di Taormina, Italy
Jul 14: Pescara Teatro D’Annunzio, Italy
Jul 15: Pistoia Blues, Italy
Jul 17: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy
Jul 18: Arena di Verona, Italy
Jul 20: San Sebastián Jazzaldia, Spain
Jul 21: Narbonne Jazz A L’Hospitalet, France
Jul 23: Girona, Sant Feliu De Guixols, Spain
Jul 24: Valencia Concerts De Vivers, Spain
Jul 26: Santander Magdalena En Vivo, Spain
Jul 27: Coliseum A Coruña, Spain
Jul 29: Marbella Starlite, Spain
Jul 30: Murcia, Spain
Jul 31: Jerez Tio Pepe Festival, Spain
Aug 03: Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival, Monaco
Aug 05: Bonn Kunst!Rasen, Germany
Aug 06: Nieuwpoort Beach Festival, Belgium
Aug 07: Festival du Bout du Monde, France|
Aug 09: Belfast Custom House Square, UK
Aug 11: Saffron Walden Audley End House, UK
Aug 12: Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens, UK
Aug 13: Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens, UK
Sep 17: Leeds Temple Newsam Park, UK