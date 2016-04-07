Simo frontman takes a seat after dislocating knee onstage

Simo frontman JD Simo has been performing on the band’s European tour dates from a stool after injuring his knee.

Simo dislocated his knee onstage in Paris at the weekend during the band’s set in support of Monster Truck. But he plans to perform at all of the band’s upcoming shows in support of latest album Let Love Show The Way, which was released earlier this year via Mascot Label Group.

Simo says: “I dislocated my knee. Worst pain I’ve ever felt. It was unbearable. I didn’t want to cancel the tour so I’ll just have to sit.

“Happened right in the middle of a sold out show in Paris. I twisted a weird angle and my knee cap dislodged and was on the side of my leg. It’s a rare type of dislocation.

“It’ll take more than this to stop me. I promise to do the best I can, albeit minus one leg. Let love show the way.”

The band play at London’s Barfly tonight (April 7).

Apr 07: London Barfly, UK

Apr 09: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 11: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Apr 12: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Apr 13: Ghent Sioux, Belgium

Apr 14: Essen Turock, Germany

Apr 15: St Pauli The Rock Cafe, Germany

Apr 17: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Apr 22: Louisville Diamond Pub Concert Hall, KY

Apr 23: Newport The Southgate House Revival Room, KY

Apr 24: Columbus Rumba Cafe, OH

Apr 27: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Apr 28: New Braunfels River Road Ice House, TX

Apr 29: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 30: Nashville Marathon Village Block Party, TN

May 05: Sellersville Theater, PA

May 06: Troy The Hangar, NY

May 08: South Burlington High Ground Showcase Lounge, VT

May 10: Syracuse The Westcott Theater, NY

May 12: Cambridge Middle East Corner, MA

May 14: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

May 15: Poughkeepsie The Loft, NY

May 16: Vienna Jammin Java, VA

May 21: Charlottesville Jefferson Theater, VA

May 27-29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Music Festival, IL

Jun 09: Philadelphia Dawson Street Pub, PA

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Jun 11: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Jun 28: Rock In Rome, Italy

Jun 29: Milan Sesto San Giovanni Carroponte, Italy

Jul 02: Jarvenpaa Lakeside Puistoblues Festival, Finland

Jul 08: Great Tew Cornbury Festival, UK

Jul 10: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 30: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Festival, Germany