Simmons to play 'God' for reality TV series

Gene Simmons makes a tongue-in-cheek claim that he has God-like status as he launches a new reality singing series.

Coliseum will see the Kiss bassist mentor contestants who form bands to perform against each other. The acts will be judged by three music legends weekly before they battle it out during the series finale.

In a press release, Simmons explains: “Coliseum is a no-holds-barred competition show between musical gladiators in the arena fighting to survive, fighting to be the champion, fighting to curry the favour of Rock Caesar. Thumbs up or thumbs down, only the strong survive.”

Simmons launched the show in Cannes, France, at entertainment industry trade show Mipcom. The show will be broadcast around the world, with different regions having their own local acts.

He tells Mipcom Daily News: “This is where Rock Caesar – the powerful and attractive Gene Simmons – gets to be your worst nightmare, because he is going to tell you the God’s honest truth. But if you’ve got the goods, I will be the God that will make your dreams come true, because I do have the power.”

Simmons is entering a marketplace saturated with singing competitions, yet he says the others are really just a fantasy.

He adds: “Why? Because if Gene Simmons, or Mick Jagger, or Jimi Hendrix, or Bob Dylan, or Madonna – you know, the biggest artists who have walked and still walk the face of the earth – got up there and tried to sing an Adele song or something, they would fail.”

The bassist claims there’s room enough in the reality arena for both himself and Simon Cowell.

On Cowell, he says: “Oh he’s great. You know who thinks he’s the best thing thing that ever walked the face of planet? One Direction. You know who hates his guts? All the people who he told to go home and try another job. Welcome to the life on Planet Earth.”