Sikth, InMe, Black Peaks head up Macmillan Fest

Sikth, InMe and Black Peaks are among the main stage acts announced for this year’s Macmillan Fest.

The event set up to raise cash for the cancer charity will take place in Nottingham on September 3.

The fest will see more than 66 acts perform across seven stages, including Inme, The Qemists, Seafret, Tigress, Continents, Stop Stop, Three Girl Rhumba and many others.

The day will also include a barbecue and raffle with more events to be announced.

Tickets for Macmillan Fest 2016 are priced at £15. All proceeds will go towards MacMillan cancer research.

Meanwhile, Sikth are continuing to tour in support of their latest EP, 2015’s Opacities.

Brighton outfit Black Peaks also released their album debut, Statues, last month.

Black Peaks says: “One year ago we played in the basement of Rock City for Hit The Deck fest, this year we are fucking over the moon to be playing the main hall for Macmillan Fest. In support of such a great cause, what better way to spend £15 with all these great bands?”