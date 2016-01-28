Sikth join Slipknot UK tour

Sikth will support Slipknot on their UK arena tour in February.

The prog metal outfit reformed to headline Download in 2014 and released their mini-album Opacities at the end of last year.

The two acts will play five UK arena dates in England and Wales, along with thrash icons Suicidal Tendencies.

Vocalist Mikee Goodman says: “It’s insane to be supporting someone as huge as Slipknot and playing arenas every night. We’ve never had this kind of opportunity before.

“I remember when they first came out, they changed the scene. We’re fans, so it’s an honour to be asked to tour with such a band.”

Sikth recently announced that they will appear at Hevy Fest in Newhaven, Derbyshire this year.