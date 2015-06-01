Sikth enter Headbanger's Kitchen

In the new instalment of Headbanger’s Kitchen, our good friend Sahil welcomes Sikth to try his grub and have a quick chat.

And what delights will be cooked up in this episode? A Sikth kebab, obviously! Have you ever wondered how to make a Sikth kebab of your own? Well let Sahil teach you the ways…

But that’s not all as Dan Weller and Dan Foord drop by to chat about playing Mumbai, the inspiration behind Sikth’s signature sound, crowd reaction in the early days and the positive effect downloading has had on the band.

Sikth, live in London