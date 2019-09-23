Sid Haig aka Captain Spaulding dies age 80

Actor Sid Haig, best known for his portrayal as the vile psychopathic clown Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's Firefly film series has died at age 80.

Haig had been a mainstay of the horror and exploitation b-movie genres beginning in the 1960s. Rising to fame in Jack Hill's blaxploitation films of the 1970s, Haig had become recognisable more recently thanks to his work with Rob Zombie.

After suffering a "nasty spell" according a post on his official Instagram account, the cult actor was admitted to hospital a couple of weeks ago.

Variety reported that Haig was later admitted to the ICU following breathing complications and was kept there under observation.

The actor couldn't be present for the premiere of the latest Firefly flick, 3 From Hell, the final instalment of the trilogy of films that follow the twisted Firefly family – beginning with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses and continuing in 2005's The Devil's Rejects.

Haig's wife of 12 years, Susan L. Oberg , announced in a heartfelt message via the actor's official Instagram earlier today that he had succumbed to his illness, passing away on Saturday September 21, 2019:

"On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens.

"He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

"We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian 7/14/39 - 9/21/19 Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you."

See the post below:

Rob Zombies latest horror movie, 3 From Hell, which sees Sid Haig starring along side Danny Trejo, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Richard Brake and Dee Wallace, is out now in theatres across the US.

The film is set to arrive on October 14 on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download through Lionsgate UK and will come with a 95-minute making-of documentary titled To Hell And Back and audio commentary from Zombie himself.