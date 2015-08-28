Shinedown stream State Of My Head

Shinedown have streamed their track State Of My Head.

It is taken from fifth album Threat To Survival, which is released on September 18.

Frontman Brent Smith says: “State Of My Head was actually built around its rhythm, inspired by the bounce of the song and the way the track moves. Usually I write with a melody in mind, but this time, it was more about the flow.

“We really didn’t have the other instrumentation down – I pretty much wrote it to a drum track. We will always be rock’n’roll to the bone, but this song is a prime example of how we refused to limit ourselves on this album.”

They previously issued a video for the album’s lead track Cut The Cord.

