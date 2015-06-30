Shinedown back with Cut The Cord

Shinedown have released a video for their first new music in three years.
The clip for Cut The Cord can be viewed below. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming fifth album. The follow-up to 2012’s Amaryllis will be released later this year.
Frontman Brent Smith tells Billboard: “Cut The Cord is a wake up call reminding us all that we can control our own destiny by finding the courage and tenacity to destroy whatever it is that’s holding us back.
“The process may not be pretty or perfect or even easy, but absolutely necessary. The song is brutally honest and unapologetic, which is what Shinedown has always been.”
Shinedown are part of next year’s first ever Carnival Of Madness UK run, alongside Black Stone Cherry, Hailstorm and Highly Suspect.
CARNIVAL OF MADNESS 2016 UK DATES
Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena
Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Feb 04: London SSE Wembley Arena
Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Feb 06: Manchester Arena