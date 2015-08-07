Shinedown launch Threat To Survival in September

Shinedown have confirmed their long-awaited fifth album Threat To Survival will be released on September 18.

The 11-track follow-up to 2012’s Amaryllis has been subject to a number of delays – not least because of frontman Brent Smith’s health problems.

The band launched lead track Cut The Cord last month after Smith described the album as a “brutal” work.

Shinedown say: “We can’t thank you enough for your patience. We have poured our entire being into these songs and into this album. We are beyond proud and we believe it’s worth the wait.”

The band are currently touring North America and return to UK in January.

Tracklist

01. Asking For It 02. Cut The Cord 03. State Of My Head 04. Outcast 05. How Did You Love? 06. It All Adds Up 07. Oblivion 08. Dangerous 09. Thick As Thieves 10. Black Cadillac 11. Misfits